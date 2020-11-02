Man who set fire to Louisiana churches sentenced to 25 years

(CNN) The man who pleaded guilty to setting fire last year to three historically Black churches in Louisiana's Creole country was sentenced to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $2.66 million in restitution to the churches, according to the Justice Department.

Holden Matthews, 23, in February pleaded guilty to intentionally setting fire to the three African American Baptist churches over a 10-day period in March and April 2019, "because of the religious character of these buildings, in an effort to raise his profile as a 'Black Metal' musician," the department said at the time.

Matthews was copying a Black Metal musician in Norway in the 1990s who set fire to churches , the department said.

Matthews must pay $590,246 to St. Mary Baptist Church, $970,213.30 to Greater Union and $1.1 million to Mt. Pleasant, a DOJ statement said Monday. He will have three years of supervised release.

CNN reached out to an attorney for Matthews.

