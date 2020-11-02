FBI firearm background checks set all-time record in 2020

(CNN) The FBI conducted more firearm background checks in 2020 than in any year since the agency began keeping statistics in 1998, according to new data released by the agency on Monday.

The milestone is raising concerns among some gun control advocates, who warn that election-related tension and possible civil unrest could be made more dangerous as Americans appear to be arming themselves in record numbers.

With two months still remaining in the year, the approximately 16.5 million background checks conducted between January and October 2020 for the sale or transfer of firearms and accessories eclipsed every other year on record.

The previous record was set in 2016, when the FBI conducted 14.9 million checks, and had mostly declined until 2020. In 2019, the agency conducted approximately 12.3 million firearm background checks.

Under US law, federally licensed gun dealers must run checks on every buyer, whether a purchase is made in a store or at a gun show. A buyer presents his or her identification to the seller, fills out a form from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives -- which lists the buyer's age, address, race, and any criminal history -- and then the seller submits the information to the FBI for checks against databases in order to ensure a criminal record does not preclude the purchase.

