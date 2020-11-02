A woman who was in labor stopped to vote before going to the hospital

(CNN) A Florida woman in labor had one important stop to make before going to the hospital -- she went to vote.

A man came into the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office in Orlando on October 27 to request "a vote-by-mail ballot for his wife, who was in labor in the car outside," the office said in a statement to CNN.

"I have not seen anything like this before, but our job is to make sure that every eligible voter votes," said Karen Briceño González, who works in the voter service department. "No matter the circumstances, we're going to ensure that they vote even if it's someone in labor in a car."

Briceño González was working when the man came up to the counter with the urgent request.

"I was helping at the counter with the voters for early voting and I got a gentleman handing me 2 driver's licenses," Briceño González told CNN. "I was telling him, 'No, I just need yours. If the other person wants to come in and vote, they can.' And he said, 'No, you don't understand. My wife's going to have a baby.'"

