Sushma Barakoti is the executive director of the Refugee Women's Network (RWN), an Atlanta-based nonprofit serving refugees resettled in the state of Georgia, and founder of Sunavworld, LLC, a social enterprise that works for socioeconomic empowerment of artists and artisans, especially women. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) As a resident of one of 2020's battleground states, I cannot contain my excitement about the fact that this is my first time voting in a US presidential election. In Georgia, I was casting a vote for the change that I so desperately want to see in this country.

Twenty years ago, I came to the US from the Himalayan country of Nepal to pursue my master's in social work. After graduation, I worked as an advocate for survivors of gender-based violence in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Although I was eligible to apply for US citizenship in 2012, it was not a priority for me at that time.

My work in the community, particularly to advance women's empowerment in northeast Pennsylvania and in Nepal, was my main focus.

When my husband got a promotion, we relocated to Atlanta.