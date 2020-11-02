Voters who are sick or in quarantine with Covid-19 can still vote, CDC says. Here's how to do it safely

(CNN) If you're currently in isolation with Covid-19 or in quarantine because you've potentially been exposed, don't fret -- you can still exercise your constitutional right to vote.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that those in isolation or quarantine can safely cast their ballots in person by following the agency's recommendations for polling locations and voters

In other words, put on a mask, sanitize your hands, stay at least 6 feet away from others and go vote.

"CDC's recommendations for isolating someone who has Covid-19 or quarantining someone who was in close contact with a person with Covid-19 would not preclude them from exercising their right to vote," a CDC spokesperson wrote in an email to CNN on Monday.

Anyone who is infected with the virus or has been potentially exposed should take precautions to protect poll workers and other voters, as should everyone who is voting in person, according to the CDC.

