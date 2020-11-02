Vienna shooting believed to be 'terror attack' involving several suspects, interior minister says

Vienna, Austria (CNN) Police in Vienna are responding to a suspected "terror attack" involving multiple suspects, Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

The situation is still ongoing and members of the public are being urged to stay indoors as police try to find the attackers, Nehammer added.

Gunfire erupted in the Austrian capital on Monday night, and police say several people have been injured in the city center amid exchanges of fire.

"All possible forces" are responding to the incident, according to police, who are urging people to avoid the area and not to share photos or videos on social media.

"Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport - don't share any Videos or Fotos!" Austrian police said on Twitter

