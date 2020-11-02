One person dead, several injured in Vienna 'terror attack'

Vienna, Austria (CNN) At least one person has been killed and several injured, including a police officer, after multiple gunmen opened fire in central Vienna, Austrian authorities said. One of the gunmen was also shot and killed, they added.

Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has described the incident as a "terror attack," and urged members of the public to stay indoors, as police search for the remaining attackers.

Police respond to a shooting near Vienna's main synagogue.

Gunfire erupted in the Austrian capital on Monday night, just hours before the start of a nationwide lockdown to combat a resurgence of Covid-19.

In a statement, police said there were several suspects "armed with rifles" and six different shooting locations. Multiple people have been injured in the city center.

"All possible forces" are responding to the incident, according to police, who are urging people to avoid the area and not to share photos or videos on social media.

