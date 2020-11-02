One person dead, several injured in Vienna 'terror attack'

Vienna, Austria (CNN) At least one person has been killed and several injured in a suspected "terror attack" involving multiple attackers in central Vienna, say Austrian police.

One of the suspected attackers was also shot and killed, police added.

Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has described the incident as a "terror attack," and urged members of the public to stay indoors, as police try to find the attackers.

Gunfire erupted in the Austrian capital on Monday night, just hours before the start of a nationwide lockdown to combat a resurgence of Covid-19.

In a statement, police said there were several suspects "armed with rifles" and six different shooting locations. Multiple people have been injured in the city center.

