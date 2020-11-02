Whale of a ride: Crashed subway train lands on giant sea creature sculpture

The train came to rest on an artwork at De Akkers station in Spijkenisse, south of Rotterdam.
(CNN)A subway train in the Netherlands was saved from a spectacular crash when it burst through buffers and landed on an artwork in the shape of a whale tail.

The train "shot through on approach" to De Akkers station around 12.30 a.m. local time, RET, the transport operator in the city of Rotterdam, said in a statement Monday.
An aerial photo taken Monday shows the train that shot through buffers at De Akkers metro station.
"To our relief, the metro operator got out of the vehicle unharmed. He is doing well under the circumstances. There were no passengers present," the company said.
The driver was unhurt and there were no passengers on board.
An investigation is underway and RET is discussing how best to salvage the train, the company said.
    The train burst through the buffers at the station, which is at the southernmost end of the Rotterdam metro system, and would have crashed more than 30 feet to the ground had it not landed on one of two whale tails installed by architect Maarten Struijs almost 20 years ago.
    "I'll make sure to get a few photos. Because now it is at its best, and it will look worse when they prop it up," Struijs told Dutch national broadcaster NOS.
      "I could never have imagined it."
      Struijs said he thought the tail, which is made of plastic, would have been damaged in the accident, "but that's apparently not the case."