Gunmen kill at least 10 students in attack on Kabul university

Kabul, Afghanistan Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 10 students and trading fire with security forces, a senior Afghan government source and witnesses said.

The attackers were targeting students and fired on them as they fled in the Afghan capital, one witness said.

"They were shooting at every student they saw," Fathullah Moradi told Reuters, saying he had managed to escape through one of the university's gates with a group of friends.

The Taliban said their fighters were not involved in the assault. No other group immediately claimed responsibility.

Witnesses said the attack followed an explosion in the area.

