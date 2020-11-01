Trump supporters seen blocking traffic on a New Jersey highway and a New York bridge

(CNN) Hundreds of vehicles flying Trump, MAGA and American flags caused delays around the New York metropolitan area on Sunday after they were seen stopping traffic to cheer and chant.

At around 10 a.m. ET Sunday, Maddy Pryor was driving north on the Garden State Parkway when she spotted numerous vehicles with MAGA flags driving near one another. At first, she thought it was just a coincidence, "but when we passed the Toms River service area, it became clear that it was something much more organized," she told CNN over Twitter.

"People were getting out of their cars both in the service area and on both sides of the parkway," Pryor said. "They would just get out and hold up their Trump flags (some were in Trump costumes) and shout and film things on their phone. They were causing traffic for miles and miles."

Tom Feeney, a spokesman for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which includes the Garden State Parkway, said that "several hundred vehicles" were involved in the demonstration on the parkway.

"As I understand, they met at the Monmouth service area (which is around milepost 100)," he told CNN over email. "They traveled North. I saw a video of them stopping on the roadway and blocking the northbound express lanes. Traffic backed up behind them for about five miles."

