Joy to the Polls releases celebrity-curated playlists to be the soundtrack of your voting experience

(CNN) The #JoytothePolls movement is now anywhere you can stream Spotify.

The musical movement started by the nonpartisan group Election Defenders moved their cause to Spotify on Saturday to partner with celebrities and other public figures to create playlists for Election Day.

Thrilled to share my playlist and help spread #JoyToThePolls! 🎶 https://t.co/oxv3SsBvK9 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 1, 2020

But the group doesn't just want playlists from celebrities.

"We're thrilled to announce these playlists from so many wonderful partners, people and communities in every corner of the country," Nelini Stamp, campaign director at Election Defenders, said in a statement.

