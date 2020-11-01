Muslim advocacy group advises American Muslims against traveling to France amid tensions

(CNN) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has issued an advisory warning American Muslims against traveling to France as tensions rise following recent terrorist attacks.

"American Muslims, especially American Muslims who are noticeably Muslim, should avoid visiting France until its government stops fanning the flames of Islamophobia, prosecuting Muslim women for wearing religious clothing, and collectively punishing the entire Muslim community for the crimes of individual extremist," Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the deputy director of CAIR, told CNN.

"The French government must unite society to reject all forms of bigotry and extremism, respect religious and cultural differences, and protect all people from violence and oppression. Until the government does so, American Muslims should exercise caution and avoid travel to France."

Three people were stabbed to death at a church in Nice on Oct. 29, a brutal attack authorities say was carried out by an Islamist terrorist.

The killings followed the murder of high school teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded last month during a terror attack in a northern suburb of Paris.