A couple got married at the Dunkin' drive-thru where they met

(CNN) A couple who met at a Dunkin' drive-thru three years ago got married at the same window where they first met, surrounded by friends, family and many, many donuts.

As the general manager of a Dunkin' in Oklahoma City, Sugar Good is used to seeing hundreds of new faces a day. But there was one face in particular she just couldn't get out of her head.

His name was John Thompson, and she memorized the time he would visit every morning, the details of his order -- a large hot coffee with cream and sugar and a sausage, egg and cheese sandwich. But most of all, she memorized his smile.

"I could never forget his smile," Good told CNN. "I always noticed it. He has dimples and when he smiles, his eyes sparkle."

Thompson had been going through the same drive-thru for years, but when he met Good in 2017, he immediately knew there was something special about her.

Good and Thompson exchanging vows and getting married through the drive-thru.

