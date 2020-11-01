Some say a 'Day of the Dead' Barbie is guilty of cultural appropriation. Its designer says it is celebrating tradition

(CNN) Mattel is back with its Día De Muertos Barbie doll and it's once again generating backlash.

The doll, the second in Mattel's "La Catrina" collection of Barbies, was designed to celebrate the annual centuries-old Mexican folk tradition, Día de Muertos, sometimes called Dia de Los Muertos. It's celebrated during the first two days of November, in which people honor their departed loved ones.

But critics say the doll is a form of commercialized cultural appropriation -- an attempt to profit off the cultural elements of Mexican culture.

The 2020 Día De Muertos Barbie wears a delicate lace gown and has its face painted in typical "calavera" (Spanish for "skull") style, a design which appears in masks, candied sugar skulls and on faces during the holiday.

The toy, which retails for $75.99, is currently sold out

