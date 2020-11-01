UK's Prince William tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year, reports say

(CNN) Prince William, second-in-line to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year, according to the BBC, citing palace sources.

When exactly William was infected is unclear. The Sun newspaper, which broke the story, said that he took a seven-day break from calls and video messages from April 9 to April 16.

The paper added that William, also styled the Duke of Cambridge, recently told an "observer" at a function that he did not go public with his diagnosis because "there were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone."

The Press Association reported that Kensington Palace, William's residence and office, did not comment on the matter when contacted on Sunday, but also did not deny the report. CNN has also contacted Kensington Palace for comment but has not yet heard back.