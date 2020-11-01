Día de los Muertos allows grieving Latino community to heal from pandemic losses

Phoenix (CNN) The strong scent of marigolds fills the air as Magaly Saenz leans over photos of loved ones to place a special bread offering on the altar in her bakery.

The sweet pan de muerto bread is one of many offerings that Saenz places on her community altar every year, but the pandemic has brought a new meaning to the sacred experience.

"It's very easy to get lost in that sorrow and grief," Saenz said. "This will be an opportunity for us to find some healing."

Saenz is co-owner of Tres Leches Café in Phoenix. She bakes pan de muerto for Día de los Muertos, known in English as Day of the Dead, to sell in addition to having a community altar at her shop. The ofrenda, which translates to offering, is a place where people can place photos of loved ones who have died along with offerings for them.

Magaly Saenz said she likes to take her family to Chicano Park in San Diego because the park celebrates Mexican American culture and traditions.

Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday to honor the dead on November 1 and 2. Unlike the spookiness of Halloween, this holiday is full of life and celebration.

Read More