Istanbul (CNN) The powerful earthquake that hit the Aegean Sea on Friday has killed 58 people in Turkey, the country's disaster agency said Sunday. Two people also died on the Greek island of Samos, Greek authorities said.

Rescue workers continue to search for survivors under the wreckage of eight buildings in the city of Izmir, in western Turkey.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Sunday there was "no clear number on how many people are still under rubble. Hard to give a number. There is an estimation, but I cannot share."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that 103 people had been rescued from the debris so far.

Members of security forces walk past a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, on Saturday.

A total of 20 buildings were seriously damaged in Izmir by the tremor, according to Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer, the majority of them in the middle-class Bayrakli district.

Read More