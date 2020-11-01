Investigators consider 'personal dispute' in shooting of Greek Orthodox priest with sawed-off shotgun

Paris (CNN) Investigators are "leaning towards" treating Saturday's attack on a Greek Orthodox priest in Lyon, France, as a "personal dispute," according to a source close to the investigation.

The source added, however, that they are "not ruling out the terrorist explanation," although it is becoming "less and less believable."

The 52-year-old priest was shot in the stomach and remains in hospital. French police said Saturday that he was attacked by a lone assailant using a sawed-off shotgun.

The incident sparked a major security operation Saturday in Lyon. Local residents and a municipal police patrol reported hearing two shots near the Hellenic Orthodox church in the city's 7th district, the Lyon prosecutor's office said in a statement.

They saw a person running and later found the wounded priest at the back door of the church, prosecutors said.

