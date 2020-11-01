At least ten dead as typhoon Goni impacts more than 2 million people in the Philippines

Hong Kong (CNN) At least 10 people are dead and more than two million impacted after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, swept across the Philippines Sunday, according to the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Council (NDRRMC.)

The typhoon, known locally as Typhoon Rolly, passed over the south of the country's main island Luzon, causing heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides, before weakening as it skirted the edges of the capital of Manila.

"The number of affected (is) 372,653 families or 2,068,085 individuals. Ten are dead and one injured. Cost of damage is still being assessed," NDRRMC spokesman Ricardo Jalad said Monday.

Rescue workers carry a sick person as they evacuate before Typhoon Goni hits on November 1 in Manila, Philippines.

Typhoon Goni was the strongest storm to have occurred anywhere in the world so far this year when it made landfall in the Philippines on Sunday morning, with wind speeds of up to 215 kph (133 miles) sustained winds and gusts of up to 265 kph (164 mph).

Government officials said that as a result of heavy rains caused by the typhoon rivers overflowed and dikes were destroyed, while in the Bicol region more than 300 houses were buried under volcanic rocks and lava flows.

