Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) As mass anti-government protests build across Thailand and calls for reform of the monarchy grow, King Maha Vajiralongkorn has called his country "the land of compromise," suggesting there may be a way out of the months-long political impasse.

The Thai King made his first public comments on the pro-democracy demonstrations that have gripped the country for more than four months in an exclusive rare joint interview with CNN and Channel 4 News during a royal function at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday.

Asked about what he would say to the protesters who have been on the streets calling for reform, King Vajiralongkorn told CNN "no comment," before adding, "We love them all the same. We love them all the same. We love them all the same."

Asked whether there was any room for compromise with protesters who are demanding a curb on his powers, Vajiralongkorn said that, "Thailand is the land of compromise."

This is the first time that the 68-year-old monarch has spoken to foreign media since 1979 when he was Crown Prince.

