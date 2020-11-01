A super typhoon has barreled into the southern part of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, bringing "catastrophic" violent winds and intense rain with two landfalls so far, the country's weather bureau said.

Typhoon Goni is the strongest storm recorded anywhere in the world so far this year, and ahead of its landfall in the Philippines was gaining further strength with 225 kph (140 miles per hour) sustained winds and gusts of up to 310 kph (190 mph).

In terms of strength, it is the equivalent of a Category 5 Atlantic hurricane. Overall up to 31 million people could be affected by the super typhoon, according to the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Philippine authorities evacuated nearly one million people to safer ground as Goni, which is known locally as Rolly, approached the eastern provinces. On Sunday morning it made landfall in Catanduanes and Albay in the Bicol region.

The Philippines weather bureau said "catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall" were expected to prevail over Bicol provinces as well as portions of Quezon, Laguna and Batangas, south of the capital Manila.

Read More