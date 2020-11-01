Australia records zero local coronavirus cases for first time since June

Sydney, Australia (CNN) Australia registered no new local Covid-19 cases on Saturday for the first time since June 9, marking a major milestone in the country's battle against the deadly virus.

The apparent turning point comes just months after Victoria declared a "state of disaster" to stem an outbreak that saw as many as 725 people in a single day test positive for the virus in the southeastern state.

"The 1st national zero community transmission day since June 9," Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Twitter on Sunday.

"Thank you to all of our amazing health & public health workers & above all else the Australian people."

Advice just in from the National Incident Centre - Zero community transmission cases today Australia wide- the 1st national zero community transmission day since June 9. Thankyou to all of our amazing health & public health workers & above all else the Australian people. — Greg Hunt (@GregHuntMP) November 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Melbourne, the city at the epicenter of Australia's coronavirus epidemic, marked its second consecutive day without any locally transmitted cases.

