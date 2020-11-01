2 killed and 5 injured in stabbing attack in Quebec City, CBC News reports

(CNN) A male suspect is in custody after two people were killed and five others injured in a stabbing attack Saturday night in Quebec City, reported CNN partner CBC News.

The five injured victims were transported to local hospitals with different levels of injury and the suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police spokesperson Étienne Doyon said, according to CBC News.

Doyon would not say whether the attacks were random and did not identify the victims out of respect for the families, CBC News reported.

The attacks happened in Old Quebec, Doyon said. Police asked citizens to avoid the Parliament Hill area following the attacks as they searched for the suspect, according to the post.

