(CNN) A candlelight vigil in memory of a Black man shot and killed by sheriffs in Clark County, Washington state, turned tense on Friday night, leading to at least seven arrests and the vandalism of law enforcement buildings.

The vigil was in memory of Kevin Edward Peterson Jr., 21, who was shot and killed Thursday evening after he displayed a handgun during an encounter with three Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to the unit investigating the shooting.

This August 2018 photo shows Kevin Peterson Jr., 21, who was shot and killed by law enforcement in Clark County, Washington state, on Thursday.

After the vigil ended people gathered near a bar where there was a skirmish with counter-protesters, according to CNN affiliate KATU . Cars were seen circling the area, some people were seen with guns and flags, and there was an altercation between two people as well, KATU said.

Peterson was fatally shot Thursday evening after he was approached by law enforcement while sitting in his vehicle in a motel parking lot. The deputies and officers with a local drug task force suspected him of selling drugs, per a statement from the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team (SWIIRT), which is heading an independent investigation.

The statement from SWIIRT says Peterson fled on foot and was pursued by law enforcement. SWIIRT says Peterson produced a handgun and the pursuing officers "backed off." Peterson then encountered three Clark County Deputies, all of whom fired their weapons, the statement says.

Read More