A father built his daughter a 50-foot pirate ship for Halloween

(CNN) Move over Jack Sparrow -- there's a new captain aboard this pirate ship.

A father in New York won Halloween by building a 50-foot long, 20-foot tall pirate ship that towers in front of his home in Rochester.

"I have no background in this, I just do it for fun for my kids, and that's what makes it so great," Tony DeMatteo told CNN. "It's also been a rough year for a lot of people so we decided this would be a perfect opportunity to put a smile on people's face and just give them a sense of normalcy."

The father of three said he was motivated to build the pirate ship by his children, whose faces "light up with excitement" whenever they see Halloween decorations.

The pirate ship after it was completed.

A few years back, DeMatteo's now 13-year-old daughter asked for a "Pirates of the Caribbean" themed Halloween. To make her wish come true, he designed a small pirate ship. But this year's ship is twice as big.

