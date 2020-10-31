(CNN) More than 600 adoptable cats and dogs were airlifted from Hawaii to the US mainland in the largest animal rescue flight in history, according to Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency.

Dubbed "Paws Across the Pacific," a chartered Hercules C-130 plane flew across the Hawaiian Islands on October 28, picking up dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters on Kauai, Oahu and Maui.

"Pet shelters in Hawaii are in a COVID-19 crisis. Normal operations have been affected by months of shut down, economic downturn, limited hours, and routine flights to mainland halted," said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities, which supported the flight. "The Paws Across the Pacific flight is urgently needed to make space in Hawaii's shelters for at-risk pets who otherwise wouldn't be able to receive necessary care to survive."

More than 600 dogs and cats are loaded onto a Hercules C-130 plane destined for the US mainland.

The plane landed at Seattle's Boeing Field on Thursday, where it was met by volunteers from pet shelter and rescue groups across Washington State, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

Baker had a personal interest in its success -- a chocolate puppy lab that she has named "Hilo" in honor of his hometown. She decided to adopt the dog after the sudden death of her dog, Stella.

