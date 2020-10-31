A Florida fisherman caught a gator he'd been watching for three years. It weighed more than 1,000 pounds

(CNN) For three years Corey Capps had been dreaming of catching the massive alligator in the river behind his home in Blountstown, Florida.

Now he can say he's done it.

Capps told CNN he and his wife were taking a boat ride on the Apalachicola River when they spotted the gator laying up on the bank.

He called his friend Rodney Smith, who had state-issued gator tags that allowed them to legally go after the animal.

"Three different times in the last two months, I've been back there fishing and he's stalked me. ... So me and him, something was going to give between the two of us," he said.

