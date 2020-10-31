Ick or treat? 7 strange facts about candy corn

(CNN) Yes, there's actually corn in it. Corn syrup, if that counts.

And yet every October, it fills candy bowls, trick-or-treat bags and the mouths of sweet-toothed snackers everywhere. For millions, it wouldn't be Halloween without candy corn.

Each year, manufacturers produce more than 35 million pounds of the humble tricolored candy - almost 9 billion pieces. And now, one brewery has introduced - in a chilling Halloween twist - candy corn beer.

Here are some things you may not know about the polarizing confection.