Mexico's 'Day of the Dead' hits too close to home during Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN) Mexico's Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a yearly celebration to remember and honor loved ones who have died. This year there are too many to celebrate as more than 90,000 Mexicans have died of Covid-19.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a decree for three days of national mourning to take place during Day of the Dead celebrations. The holiday runs over the course of two days on November 1-2, while the three days of national mourning will start one day earlier on October 31.

The holiday is usually a colorful and lively event, where families gather in cemeteries to dance and sing and build altars known as "ofrendas" made of photographs, bright marigold flowers, and special food, drinks and tokens that were cherished by their lost relative.

The Mexican government has asked that cemeteries around the country remain closed, cutting access to the graves where ofrendas are built. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also said that the city's 120 cemeteries would be closed on November 1-2. Sheinbaum announced she had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told reporters earlier this month that cemeteries would be closed because they could "become areas of high risk for contagion," a painful reminder to continue honoring social distancing guidelines and preventing further spread of the virus.

