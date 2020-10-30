New NASA posters share galactic horrors for Halloween

NASA has shared this "flares of fury poster" after the discovery of AU Mic b, an exoplanet less than 32 light years from Earth. Because the star is young and active, it lashes its nearby planet with radiation.

Photos:

This poster shows Mars as a habitable world. The posters — the brainchild of The Studio, the design and strategy team at JPL — are a way to celebrate the discovery of planets. JPL Visual Strategist David Delgado said of the designs: "All of these far off places are hard to get to, but they are there. The immediate thought was, if we could go there someday, what would it be like?"