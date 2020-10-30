New NASA posters share galactic horrors for Halloween

NASA's latest additions to their Galaxy of Horrors poster collection have released just in time for Halloween. They feature a deadly gamma ray burst, a dead galaxy and mysterious dark matter.
NASA has shared this "flares of fury poster" after the discovery of AU Mic b, an exoplanet less than 32 light years from Earth. Because the star is young and active, it lashes its nearby planet with radiation.
Three zombie worlds orbit the core of an exploded star that lashes out with radiating pulses in a new NASA poster.
Rain made of glass and screaming winds seven times the speed of sound may warn travelers away in a new poster from NASA.
This poster shows Mars as a habitable world. The posters — the brainchild of The Studio, the design and strategy team at JPL — are a way to celebrate the discovery of planets. JPL Visual Strategist David Delgado said of the designs: "All of these far off places are hard to get to, but they are there. The immediate thought was, if we could go there someday, what would it be like?"