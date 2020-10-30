(CNN) As the United States passes 9 million Covid-19 cases, the country keeps racking up infections and other statistics that alarm experts.

On Friday, the US reported more than 99,000 new cases -- the most the country has ever reported in one day during the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US also reported more than 1,000 deaths Friday.

Here are a few more startling numbers from a week that saw 536,131 new cases through Thursday, as reported by Johns Hopkins.

• The US seven-day average of new daily cases was 76,513 as of Thursday.

