(CNN) As the United States passes 9 million Covid-19 cases, the country keeps racking up infection rates and other statistics that alarm experts.

On Friday, the country reported a record-setting 91,744 new cases and reported 929 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. That's the highest single day reporting since the pandemic began.

Here are a few more startling numbers from the week that saw 536,131 new cases, as reported by Johns Hopkins.

A U.S. health expert has a dire warning for the country. "Today, we now have one person being diagnosed of coronavirus every second," emergency physician and former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said Friday. "We have one American dying of coronavirus every two minutes, and that number is increasing."

Wen told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that she is most concerned about the rate of test positivity.

"In some states, one in two people who are getting tested are testing positive," she said. "That means that we're not doing nearly enough testing, and that every person who tests positive is a canary in a coal mine."

The thirty states which have reported a record high: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Twenty-four states saw their highest 7-day averages for new daily cases Thursday, Johns Hopkins shows: Alaska, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

"There are almost certainly to be many more dozens of other cases that we're not detecting, and that escalation is going to increase in the weeks to come," Wen added.