A power company's electrical equipment started one of the most destructive fires in California history

(CNN) A 2018 wildfire that killed three people and destroyed more than 1,600 structures in Southern California was sparked by utility equipment in fierce winds, according to a redacted investigative report determining the origin of the fire.

The report was released this week after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge William Highberger said a delay caused by a California attorney general's office investigation no longer outweighed the public's right to know the cause of the fire.

"The Investigation Team (IT) determined electrical equipment associated with the Big Rock 16kV circuit, owned and operated by Southern California Edison (SCE), was the cause of the Woolsey Fire," the report stated. Under strong winds, a guy wire on a steel pole connected with an energized conductor, causing "heated material" to fall on vegetation "thereby causing the Woolsey Fire," it states.

A "communication line" that was hooked up to the steel pole also was energized and a second fire was reported about a quarter of a mile away underneath the communication line, the report states. The two fires merged to become the Woolsey fire, the report says.

However, five full pages and several sentences in the conclusory remarks remain redacted. The 70-page report includes the redacted pages under a section called "Violations."