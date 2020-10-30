Connecticut will not retry Michael Skakel in Martha Moxley murder

(CNN) Forty-five years to the day after 15-year-old Martha Moxley went missing, prosecutors for the state of Connecticut said Friday that they would not retry Michael Skakel in her brutal slaying.

Skakel, 60 and the nephew of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, served roughly half of a 20-year sentence for Moxley's death.

Addressing the Stamford Superior Court on Friday, State's Attorney Richard Colangelo said the state would no longer pursue charges against Skakel.

"Looking at the evidence, your honor, looking at the state of the case, it is my belief that the state cannot prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt," he said.

Colangelo said that he had "basically reinvestigated the case" and found no additional evidence to present. He also said that of 51 potential witnesses, 17 of them are now deceased.

