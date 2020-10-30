San Francisco pauses planned reopening due to increase in Covid-19 cases

(CNN) Rising Covid-19 cases have put a halt in San Francisco's reopening plans.

The city had been planning to resume reopening on November 3, but Mayor London Breed announced Friday the city would temporarily hit pause.

"We are starting to see a slight uptick in the number of hospitalizations, which puts us in a situation where things could possibly get worse than what they are," Breed said. "As a result of some changes that we've seen in the numbers, what we will have to do as a result is put a pause on some of our reopening efforts that we have planned for next week."

In a press release, city officials said the reopening pause was due to an uptick of cases and hospitalizations in San Francisco that coincides with an increase in cases across the state and nation.

On Friday, the US officially crossed 9 million Covid-19 cases.

