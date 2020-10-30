(CNN) A New Orleans police officer was shot in the face and another was injured Friday when a passenger in a pedicab in the French Quarter fired at their vehicle, the city's police superintendent said.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon while the officers were on patrol. The officers had no contact with the suspect before he opened fire at their vehicle, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters.

"Two of our officers were ambushed at the intersection of Royal and St. Philip Street," he said. Video from CNN affiliate WVUE showed crime scene tape around a police SUV with its front doors open.

One officer, a four-year veteran, was hit by a bullet in the left cheek, just below his eye. He is in serious condition and is stable. The bullet is lodged in his skull, Ferguson said at a news conference near the scene.

The other officer, a 16-year veteran, had minor abrasions. Both were taken to a hospital by fellow officers who came to the scene. The officer who was shot was responsive and able to walk into the hospital, Ferguson said.

