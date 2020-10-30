Florida wildlife officials captured a 10-foot-long python that had snaked its way into a Ford Mustang

(CNN) There are lots of reasons that the check engine light could come on in a Ford Mustang, but a big, honkin' snake curled up under the hood is probably not in the service manual.

Maor Blumenfeld said people at the business found the snake when they opened the blue Mustang's hood to investigate the check engine light -- which clearly was not specific enough.

Blumenfeld shot video of a wildlife officer grabbing the snake behind the head and then muscling it out of the ground, while another bystander tried to help him get the snake into a bag.

Here's the video of the snake 🐍 found in the Mustang 🚘 yesterday via lifesytle_miami via Maorblumenfeld on Instagram. Story: https://t.co/1pnJxPV9GH pic.twitter.com/h0KInOLSH7 — MyFWC (@MyFWC) October 30, 2020

FWC spokeswoman Carli Segelson told CNN that agency staff now have the snake and it will probably be used as an education and outreach animal. She said it was probably not seeking a spot to warm up.