Formerly incarcerated man and first-time voter energizes others to cast their ballots

(CNN) Lester Young will be voting for the first time at age 48. He's ready to wait in line on Election Day, and he'll arrive with several other formerly incarcerated men to send a clear message.

"We're going to just stand out there and do what we need to do to inspire the men and women inside of the prison system," Young said. "One of the most powerful rights that you have is the right to vote. So, by using my story and being visible, hopefully that will inspire others."

Young is one of thousands of men and women impacted by the state's laws that limit an ex-felon's right to vote, according to numbers from the NAACP.

South Carolina is one of 20 states that doesn't grant the right to vote until parole is completed. Comparatively, 17 states only limit the right to vote while a person is incarcerated. Eleven states mandate a post-sentence waiting period to vote. In Maine, Vermont and Washington D.C., voting rights are not impacted by criminal charges.

Young educated himself on how to restore his right to vote while he was in prison.

