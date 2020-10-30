Chris Smith, Team GB mountain runner, found dead in Scottish Highlands

(CNN) Chris Smith, a 43-year-old mountain runner who competed for Great Britain, has been confirmed dead after going missing on a run in the Scottish Highlands Tuesday.

Smith, an "experienced fell/mountain runner," set out on an 11-mile route along four peaks in Scotland's Glen Lyon area on Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support Scottish Mountain Rescue.

Smith's family issued a statement saying they would treasure his "energy, spirit and love."

Smith's family appealed for help in finding the athlete after he failed to return home. Police Scotland said a man's body was found near the Meall Garbh mountain around 11.50 a.m. local time on Thursday.

Billy Milligan, Smith's brother-in-law, confirmed the athlete's death in a statement posted to Facebook, writing: "On behalf of the entire family we are devastated to let you know that Chris has lost his life in Glen Lyon." Milligan said Smith was "doing what he loved."

"We will always treasure his energy, spirit and love. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers," wrote Milligan.

