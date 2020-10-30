Vast traffic jams stretch in and out of Paris on eve of lockdown

Paris (CNN) France's Paris region faced traffic jams with a combined length of 730 kilometers (454 miles) Thursday evening, as the approach of a new nationwide lockdown appeared to prompt major movements in and out of the city.

France imposed Covid-19 travel restrictions on Friday morning, which will last until at least December 1. Under the new rules people will need a certificate to move around and travel between regions is forbidden.

Thursday was also one of the last few days for people to return to their homes after France's school half-term, which ends after the All Saints' holiday this weekend.

People travelled in and out of the French capital on Thursday before the new restrictions were imposed.

Despite the heavy restrictions on travel that came into place at midnight on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron assured French citizens that people will be allowed by the authorities to return to their homes by Sunday evening.

"At the moment, it is impossible to tell for sure the traffic jam was a consequence of the lockdown or [people returning from] holidays," a spokesperson for the Paris region traffic authority told CNN.

