(CNN) New Zealanders have voted in favor of legalizing euthanasia for people with a terminal illness -- clearing the way for the controversial proposition to become law in 2021.

More than 65% of voters backed the proposed law, according to preliminary results of a referendum announced by the country's electoral commission Friday.

Lawmakers voted 69-51 to approve the End of Life Choice Act 2019 last year before sending the issue to a referendum.

More than 2.4 million people took part in the poll, which was conducted alongside New Zealand's general election on October 17. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won the election by a landslide, securing a second term and an unprecedented majority for her center-left Labour Party.

New Zealanders were also asked to vote on whether cannabis should be legalized -- 53.1% said no.

