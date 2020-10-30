US cites 'credible allegations' of fraud in Tanzania election

The United States said on Thursday there were "serious doubts" about the credibility of Tanzania's presidential election while the leading opposition candidate urged countries not to recognize the results of a "travesty" of a poll.

The US Embassy in the East African country said there had been "credible allegations of significant election-related fraud and intimidation" in Wednesday's poll in which voters were electing a president and lawmakers.

The vote was marred by allegations of arrests of candidates and protesters, restrictions on agents of political parties to access polling stations, multiple voting, pre-ticking of ballots and widespread blocking of social media, the US Embassy said.

Elections took place simultaneously both in Tanzania and in the country's semi-autonomous state of Zanzibar, an Indian Ocean archipelago.

Tundu Lissu, the main challenger to incumbent President John Magufuli, told Reuters the election results -- expected within a week -- could not be trusted.

