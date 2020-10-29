The week in 41 photos

Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in as a Supreme Court justice during a White House ceremony on Monday, October 26. She had just been confirmed by a Senate vote of 52-48. Tom Brenner/Reuters

Herman Termeer stands on the roof of his home as the Blue Ridge Fire rages in Chino Hills, California, on Tuesday, October 27. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for approximately 70,000 people as two new wildfires — the Blue Ridge Fire and the Silverado Fire — grew to nearly 30,000 acres combined in less than 48 hours. Jae C. Hong/AP

People wait in a line to vote early in New York City on Saturday, October 24. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state of New York is allowing early voting for the first time. In photos: America votes Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after winning the World Series on Tuesday, October 27. The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to win their first title since 1988. David J. Phillip/AP

Police stand outside the Notre-Dame Basilica after a knife attack in Nice, France, on Thursday, October 29. Three people were killed in what is being called a terrorist attack. A suspect was shot by police, but he survived and has been taken into custody, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said. Florent Bardos/Abaca Press/Sipa/AP

This satellite image, taken on Wednesday, October 28, shows Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico, nearing Louisiana. Zeta made landfall as a Category 2 storm before weakening to a post-tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. At least five people have died, and more than 2.1 million customers were without power on Thursday morning. NOAA via AP

Protesters confront police during a march in Philadelphia on Tuesday, October 27. Hundreds of people were protesting the death of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man who was killed by Philadelphia police on Monday. Wallace was fatally shot while holding a knife during a confrontation with police. His family said he suffered from bipolar disorder and was in crisis at the time of the shooting. Matt Slocum/AP

American astronaut Kate Rubins tweeted this photo from the International Space Station after she electronically cast her ballot on Thursday, October 22. NASA

Workers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture vacuum a nest of Asian giant hornets from a tree in Blaine, Washington, on Saturday, October 24. It was the first-ever Asian giant hornet nest in the United States. Asian giant hornets, the world's largest hornets, prey on honey bees and other insects. They are an invasive species not native to the United States. Elaine Thompson/Pool/Getty Images

People cheer in Miami as former US President Barack Obama speaks at a drive-in campaign rally for his former vice president, Joe Biden, on Saturday, October 24. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Detroit linebacker Jamie Collins signals touchdown after Atlanta running back Todd Gurley crossed the goal line during an NFL game on Sunday, October 25. The Lions let Gurley score so that they could get the ball back and still have time to win the game. Gurley tried to stop his forward momentum but was unsuccessful. The mistake came back to bite Atlanta, as the Lions did go on to score the winning touchdown with no time remaining. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

A woman uses a syringe to feed her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Tuesday, October 27. The country's brutal civil war has pushed millions to the brink of starvation. Khaled Abdullah/Reuters

Atlanta firefighters transport a man who was rescued from his third-floor bedroom after a tree, toppled by Tropical Storm Zeta, came crashing down on his home on Thursday, October 29. John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

Tennis star Alexander Zverev hits a shot during a tournament in Cologne, Germany, on Sunday, October 25. Thilo Scmuelgen/Reuters

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing of the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, October 28. The chief executives of Google and Twitter also appeared before the committee, which questioned them over their content moderation policies. Some lawmakers demanded more transparency while others sought explanations on a few specific cases in which content was removed or labeled by platforms. Michael Reynolds/Pool/AP

US President Trump tosses hats into the crowd at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Monday, October 26. Al Drago/The New York Times/Redux

A nurse looks after a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in Essen, Germany, on Wednesday, October 28. In response to spiraling case numbers, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a four-week nationwide lockdown starting next Monday. France is doing the same. Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

In this aerial photo, taken on Monday, October 26, a woman walks through the middle of a grass mural at Istanbul's Bosporus University. The artwork was created by Guillaume Legros, aka Saype, as part of his "Beyond Walls Project," which aims to create the biggest human chain on the planet. Similar murals have been finished in other locations around the world. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, wave after they voted in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday, October 28. Andrew Harnik/AP

Police in Dhaka, Bangladesh, use barriers to hold back protesters who were calling for the boycott of French products on Tuesday, October 27. Similar calls have been growing in other parts of the Muslim world after French President Emmanuel Macron publicly defended cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, which are considered blasphemous in Islam. Macron made the remarks last week at a tribute to the murdered high school teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded earlier this month during a terror attack in a northern suburb of Paris. Paty was killed after he showed cartoons of the prophet during a class on freedom of expression. Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

Demonstrators in Naples, Italy, protest coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, October 25. Europe is struggling to slow a second wave of Covid-19 cases, and many countries in the region are tightening restrictions as case numbers rapidly rise. Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Ice dancers Zachary Donohue and Madison Hubbell compete during Skate America, a Grand Prix event they won in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 24. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump looks at new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her swearing-in ceremony at the White House on Monday, October 26. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux

People line up to vote in New Orleans on Tuesday, October 27. Election Day is less than a week away, but more than 75 million Americans have already voted. That's over a third of all registered voters. Kathleen Flynn/Reuters

A rare giant Japanese spider crab is transported in Billinghurst, England, on Tuesday, October 27. The crab will be auctioned next month. Gareth Fuller/PA/AP

Specialist Gregg Maloney, center, works at his post on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 28. As coronavirus cases soar, the Dow Jones Industrial Average logged its worst day since June. Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange/AP

Gaige Rodriguez, the general manager of the Pere Antoine Restaurant in New Orleans, is helped by cook Michael Dillon, right, as they board up the restaurant's windows ahead of Hurricane Zeta on Tuesday, October 27. Kathleen Flynn/Reuters

First lady Melania Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Atglen, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, October 27. The event marked her first solo appearance on the campaign trail. Laurence Kesterson/AP

An oversized surgical mask is displayed on the front of a house in San Francisco on Friday, October 23. The homeowner put it there ahead of Halloween. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer for US President Donald Trump, drives by Trump supporters during a protest in New York City on Sunday, October 25. The Trump supporter here is holding a fake bill that says 2020. Yuki Iwamura/Retuers

Mail-in ballots await processing in Pomona, California, on Wednesday, October 28. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose with children dressed as them during a Halloween celebration at the White House on Sunday, October 25. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Memphis running back Rodrigues Clark, center, watches a fumbled ball bounce away during a college football game against Temple on Saturday, October 24. Mark Weber/Daily Memphian/AP

Supporters of US President Donald Trump listen to him speak during a campaign rally in Circleville, Ohio, on Saturday, October 24. Evan Vucci/AP

A worker pours colored wax into earthen lamps on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday, October 28. It was ahead of Diwali, or the Festival of Lights. Sam Panthanky/AFP/Getty Images

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Baghdad, Iraq, on Monday, October 26. Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images

A nurse gets help with her personal protective equipment while working at an intensive-care unit in Rome on Thursday, October 29. Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump walks with Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach County's supervisor of elections, after casting his ballot in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, October 24. Evan Vucci/AP

Justin Turner, a third baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, celebrates with his team after the Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday, October 27. Turner had to be pulled in the middle of Game 6 after testing positive for Covid-19. He returned to the field for the postgame celebrations. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images