The NYPD will have a Black woman as its chief of patrol for the first time

(CNN) The New York Police Department, the largest police force in the country, has appointed a Black woman to be its chief of patrol. That makes her not only the first African-American woman but the first woman ever to hold the seat that manages most of the department's uniformed officers patrolling the city.

The announcement came on Thursday from NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, who said he is "beyond proud" to name Chief Juanita Holmes to serve in the post.

Holmes will become the highest ranking African-American woman in NYPD history and the highest ranking uniformed woman ever, according to the presentation Shea put forward at a press conference.

"She has walked the walk, and she talks the talk," Shea said. "I think she is the complete package."

Holmes replaces outgoing Chief Fauto Pichardo, who abruptly submitted his retirement papers earlier this month.

