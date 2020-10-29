A New Jersey school district promised to keep its snow days so kids can just be kids

(CNN) A New Jersey school district wants to keep at least one winter tradition from the pre-Covid days intact: the snow day.

Mahwah Township Public Schools, a school district with approximately 3,000 students in Bergen County, bucked the pandemic trend this week when it said that its schools wouldn't be doing away with snow days.

"We have decided that few childhood acts remain unchanged due to COVID-19 and we will maintain the hope of children by calling actual snow days due to inclement weather," the district announced in a statement . "Snow days are chances for on-site learners and virtual learners to just be kids by playing in the snow, baking cookies, reading books and watching a good movie," it said.

The assurance came as several school districts across the country -- districts that are back to some form of in-person learning -- said there would be no snow days this year, as online learning had shown students could remain home but still attend class over Zoom.

A number of school districts in Kansas said they would plan to have remote learning days instead of traditional snow days this year. A Colorado Springs school district is having its middle and high schoolers "e-learn" on snow days . And New York City's Department of Education, which manages the country's largest public school system, told parents not to expect snow days this year due to the delayed start.