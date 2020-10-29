'We're just a target.' Zeta is fifth named storm to make landfall in Louisiana this hurricane season

By Susannah Cullinane and Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 10:18 AM ET, Thu October 29, 2020

Zeta is the fifth named storm to strike Louisiana this season.
(CNN)Big storms have been ragin' in Cajun country at a record clip.

Zeta leaves more than a million without power and at least two dead after battering Gulf Coast
Hurricane Zeta slammed into Louisiana Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, becoming the fifth named storm to make landfall in the state this hurricane season -- the most ever for the Pelican State.
Zeta killed at least one person in Louisiana, and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
    The state still was recovering from the previous four storms -- with thousands of people still displaced from their damaged homes.
    Louisiana's string of named storms kicked off June 7, when Tropical Storm Cristobal hit southeastern Louisiana.
    Then came Tropical Storm Marco on August 24, followed just three days later by the immensely powerful Hurricane Laura. And Hurricane Delta struck on October 9, making landfall just 10 miles from where Laura did.
    General manager Gaige Rodriguez, left, and cook Michael Dillon board up windows at Pere Antoine Restaurant in New Orleans in preparation for Hurricane Zeta, which made landfall Wednesday.
    As Zeta approached this week, about 3,600 people still were displaced from Laura and Delta, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
    Most of those evacuees were from Laura, and were spread among six hotels in New Orleans, the governor's office said.
    Billy Ewing, 71, has been living in hotels in New Orleans since Laura damaged his Lake Charles apartment. Ewing uses a wheelchair and said the trauma of being displaced has changed him.
    "It's one (storm) after the other. We're just a target. I told my friend they're zeroing in on us. They're looking for us," Ewing said this week, before Zeta hit. "And we can't control it. What's the matter right now is we can't control anything. I'm not in control of what my status is. I'm not in control of where I live."

    Deadly Laura destroyed parts of the power grid

    Derailed train cars lie on their side in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on August 29.
    Derailed train cars lie on their side in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on August 29.
    President Donald Trump tours the damage in Lake Charles on August 29.
    President Donald Trump tours the damage in Lake Charles on August 29.
    A building sits partially submerged in water in Hackberry, Louisiana, on August 28.
    A building sits partially submerged in water in Hackberry, Louisiana, on August 28.
    Rachel Ellis, left, and J&#39;Nay Fitch salvage items from the AutoZone store where they work in Lake Charles on August 28.
    Rachel Ellis, left, and J'Nay Fitch salvage items from the AutoZone store where they work in Lake Charles on August 28.
    A person stands in front of a damaged vehicle near Orange, Texas, on August 28.
    A person stands in front of a damaged vehicle near Orange, Texas, on August 28.
