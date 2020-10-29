'We're just a target.' Zeta is fifth named storm to make landfall in Louisiana this hurricane season

(CNN) Big storms have been ragin' in Cajun country at a record clip.

Hurricane Zeta slammed into Louisiana Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, becoming the fifth named storm to make landfall in the state this hurricane season -- the most ever for the Pelican State.

Zeta killed at least one person in Louisiana, and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

The state still was recovering from the previous four storms -- with thousands of people still displaced from their damaged homes.

Louisiana's string of named storms kicked off June 7, when Tropical Storm Cristobal hit southeastern Louisiana.

