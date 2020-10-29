Chris Salcedo, the radio show host of the Texas-based "The Chris Salcedo Show," featured on NewsmaxTV, WBAP and KSEV. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) When I moved from California to Texas in 2006, I felt an overwhelming sense of coming home. My conservative values, including a reverence for God and a desire to preserve small government, were accepted and reinforced by the culture in the Lone Star State. And it was in Texas that I left the ranks of news and began my career in conservative talk radio and television.

Chris Salcedo

Fast forward 14 years, and Americans are facing an election unlike any other we've experienced.

In an effort to better understand and gauge the strength of conservative voters in Texas ahead of the 2020 contest, I recently posed two questions to my radio audiences in the Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth areas: Why are you voting for President Donald Trump, and what do you want from Washington, DC?

The responses I received coalesced around two themes. The first was the preservation of our liberties and freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution. The second was a fervent desire for the federal government to get the hell out of our way.

Many conservatives are devoted to the idea that the government that governs least, governs best. One listener, Frank, called in and told me he and his wife voted at a packed polling place in the Woodlands, a community just north of Houston. He explained that his vote for Trump was an expression of his conservative values and said, "Less government is best."