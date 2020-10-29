This one tweak to our voting system could change everything

Lee Drutman is a senior fellow in the Political Reform program at New America. He's the author of the book, "Breaking the Two-Party Doom Loop: The Case for Multiparty Democracy in America" and the co-host of the podcast "Politics in Question." Anne-Marie Slaughter is the CEO of New America and Bert G. Kerstetter '66 University Professor Emerita of Politics and International Affairs at Princeton University. During the Obama administration, she served as director of policy planning for the United States Department of State. The views expressed here are their own. Read more opinion on CNN

(CNN) Next week brings yet another highly charged election, described by many as the "most important of our lives," with the future of the country feeling very much at stake.

But after an ugly, divisive and anxiety-inducing campaign season, Americans are also looking to the future and asking big questions: What comes next? How do we begin our political healing? And how do we restore our collective political voice, without being drowned out by those who shout loudest?

The answer is that we need to update our electoral system -- and ranked-choice voting is a promising way forward.

It is easy and emotionally satisfying to cast blame on our current political leaders, and natural to hope that a new group of leaders will somehow be different. It is harder to understand how our political system became so broken, and so distant from the concerns of everyday Americans. But if we want a better future, we must not only assess the character of the people in our political system, but also the rules under which they operate.

On November 3, something else is on the ballot in both Alaska and Massachusetts besides whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump should be president and who should control Congress. Voters there will be deciding whether they want to conduct their future elections under new ranked-choice voting rules. Though this might seem like a wonky change in process, it is actually a profound step toward a more positive, problem-solving style of politics.